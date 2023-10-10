Rebecca Loos has been thrust back into the spotlight following the release of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s Netflix docuseries, Beckham, on October 4, 2023. On the show, David and Victoria discussed the “hardest period” of their marriage in 2004, which lined up with the time when Rebecca publicly claimed to have had an affair with David. The buzz has fans looking back at just what happened during that time, as well as what Rebecca is up to today.

What Happened With David Beckham and Rebecca Loos?

In 2003, Rebecca began working as David Beckham’s personal assistant while he was playing for Real Madrid. She only worked for the soccer star for a few months before being terminated. In April 2004, Rebecca dropped a major bombshell when she alleged that she had a four-month affair with David. At the time of the alleged infidelity, David had been married to Victoria for four years and they had two children together.

At the time, David released a statement denying Rebecca’s claims. “During the past few months, I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life,” he said. “What appeared this morning is just one further example. The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this.”

Meanwhile, Victoria never specifically commented about the rumors – until now. In the Beckham docuseries, she described the aftermath of Rebecca’s allegations as “the hardest period” in her marriage to David. “It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” Victoria shared. “It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I was always mindful of the focus he needed.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

She added, “When we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other and that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was an absolute circus.”

For his part, David admitted that he wasn’t even sure how he and Victoria made it through that difficult time in their marriage. “Victoria is everything to me,” he said. “To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters. At that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for.”

What Is Rebecca Loos Doing Now?

After making her allegations about David in 2004, Rebecca began a career as a reality television personality. She appeared on shows like The Farm, The X-Factor: Battle of the Stars, Cirque de Celebrite, 71 Degrees North and the Spanish version of Survivor.

Since 2008, she has lived a much more low-key life out of the spotlight. After years of doing yoga, Rebecca began diving deeper into the practice in 2012. By 2017, she began taking training courses to become a certified yoga instructor and eventually opened her first studio in Norway, according to her website. While running the studio, Rebecca also worked as a medical assistant.

In 2022, Rebecca sold her studio and began working as an independent instructor. In addition to offering online classes and in-person private classes, Rebecca also hosts group retreats from time to time.

Who Did Rebecca Loos Marry?

While filming 71 Degrees North in 2008, Rebecca met her now-husband, Sven Christjar Skaiaa, who was working as a medic on the show. They moved to Norway together in 2009 while Rebecca was pregnant with their first child, Magnus, who was born later that year. The pair tied the knot in 2012, the same year that their second son, Liam, was born.

Courtesy of Rebecca Loose/Instagram

“Sven was an outdoor man and mountain lover and was not prepared to move to London, so it was I who moved to Norway so we could bring our son up together,” Rebecca told The Sun in 2018. “I thought to myself, if it doesn’t work out, I can always move back to London.” She said that while she missed the “hustle and bustle” of the city, she had no “regrets” about her decision. “We wanted to bring up our children surrounded by nature,” Rebecca shared. “Playing outdoors as much as possible. Skiing, hiking, biking, learning about nature and most importantly – loving and respecting it. We would be nothing without it.”

In the 2018 interview, Rebecca also said that she is a “full time vegan” and revealed that she cooks plant-based meals for her family. Despite her very low-key lifestyle, though, Rebecca revealed that she still accepts “a handful” of modeling jobs each year, but admitted that she’s turned down various television opportunities.