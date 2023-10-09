Rebecca Loos Responds to David Beckham Affair Backlash

Fans are seeing David and Victoria Beckham‘s relationship unfold in the family patriarch’s new Netflix docuseries, Beckham, as they reflect on the ups and downs of marriage onscreen. Fans were shocked to learn about the soccer star’s alleged affair with Rebecca Loos and now she has reacted to hateful comments that have flooded her social media since the film’s release. On the other hand, people are also coming to the Madrid native’s defense.

“Some of the comments on here are disgusting!!! Stay strong,” an online user commented on Rebecca’s October 1 Instagram post. “You have a beautiful life with your gorgeous family which unlike others doesn’t have to fill the gaps by getting Netflix involved!!! Xx.”

The former model, 46, responded to the supportive message, writing, “Thank you. [I] am taking in the nasty comments with as much humour as I can.”

Beckham premiered on Wednesday, October 4, and fans shared their thoughts on the docuseries online after Victoria, 49, detailed the alleged affair as “the hardest period” of their marriage. “It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life. It wasn’t that I felt unheard because I was always mindful of the focus that he needed,” the former Spice Girl reflected in the docuseries.

Rebecca claimed that she and David, 48, had an affair in 2004 that allegedly sparked the year prior. David denied the “ludicrous stories” about his “private life” at the time in a statement writing, “The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this.”

Rebecca Loos/ Instagram

Victoria and David, who share kids Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18 and Harper, 12, did not physically live together during the height of the infidelity rumors. The England native moved to Spain after joining Real Madrid soccer team, while the designer temporarily stayed in the U.K. with their children.

“Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad,” Victoria explained in a solo interview of the docuseries. “I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was an absolute circus — and everyone loves it when the circus comes to town, right? Unless you’re in it.”

David shared how “incredibly difficult” it was to see his wife upset and admitted that their “fighter” mentality led them through the dark times.

“And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family,” he said. “And what we had was worth fighting for.”