David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham have built a massive fortune together during their more than two decades of marriage. The retired soccer legend turned entrepreneur and the Spice Girl turned fashion designer know how to make money in a variety of ways, and it shows in their net worth.

What Is David and Victoria Beckham’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, the couple have a combined fortune of $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The duo married in 1999 when he was an English soccer star for Manchester United and she was a pop princess.

How Does David Beckham Make Money?

David is considered one of the best players in modern soccer history. He began his long and illustrious career with Manchester United in 1992, and retired from the sport in 2013. David played for other top European clubs including Real Madrid, Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

The athlete stunned fans when he left Real Madrid and his nearly $20 million annual salary in 2007 to sign a five-year, $23 million deal with the Los Angeles Galaxy MLS team to help lift the profile of soccer in the United States.

“I’m not saying me coming over to the States is going to make soccer the biggest sport in America,” he said at the time. “That would be difficult to achieve. Baseball, basketball, American football, they’ve been around. But I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t think I could make a difference.”

However, the move ended up becoming incredibly lucrative as David’s deal included a percentage of the club’s revenue, which many outlets estimated to have been around $252 million by the time he left the team in 2012, on top of his annual salary.

The savvy businessman also had a clause inserted into his contract that gave him the right to purchase an MLS expansion team for just over $23 million after he retired. in 2014, David formed an investment group to form a club in Miami and Inter Miami made its debut as a team in 2020, at a time when other MLS soccer clubs were valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Prior to the 2023 arrival of superstar Lionel Messi, Forbes valued Inter Miami at $600 million. With the addition of the Argentina born legend, it’s been estimated that the team’s value could rise to between $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion by 2024.

Outside of sports, David has had numerous lucrative brand ambassador deals over the years thanks to his handsome looks and athletic physique. He’s partnered with such fashion and accessories brands as Calvin Klein, Giorgio Armani, Adidas, Breitling, H&M and Tudor Watches, as well as Samsung, Burger King, Maserati, Jaguar and more.

How Does Victoria Beckham Make Money?

As a member of the Spice Girls, “Posh” Spice was part of a girl group that sold over 100 million records worldwide over the years. Victoria also receives a cut of the group’s merchandise income and royalties. When the ladies got back together for a 2007 reunion tour, it grossed $70.1 million, with an additional $100 million coming from merchandising.

Victoria started her eponymous fashion label in 2008, but it took until 2022 before it turned a profit. In 2019, she launched Victoria Beckham Beauty, a luxury beauty and skincare brand. It was an instant hit, making almost $2 million in its first three months and the cosmetics company has continued to be profitable.