Stop Right Now and See the Spice Girls’ Hottest Bikini Pictures From the ‘90s to Now

What we really, really want. The Spice Girls have influenced music, style and pop culture for years to come after they decided to split in 2000. The British pop group released hit after hit throughout the ‘90s while dressing in their iconic outfits that fans wear for many themed occasions. Their bikini moments, however, are just as spicy as their signature looks.

The pop sensations practically wore swimsuit tops as a part of their ensemble for Mel B (Scary Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice) and occasionally Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), bikinis were all of the Spice Girls’ style. But you can’t forget about Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), who have also looked mighty fine in swimwear.

It’s not often that icons recreate other icons’ looks, but these ladies always did the unimaginable. In 1996, the British bombshell’s looked fab in red one-piece bathing suits that resembled the Baywatch swimsuit uniforms.

“Together! Back in the day -sunshine & hugging – Malibu beach – (bay watch impression for spice mag ~1996). #tbt,” Geri captioned her April 2020 photo of the ladies.

Although she’s known for her little black dress, Victoria wore a sexy bikini in the group’s 1997 film, Spiceworld: The Movie. The comedic musical was filled with nonstop fashion moments, but her itty bitty white bikini was one of the more noteworthy stylish moments. The fashion designer wore a white swimsuit with a matching belt while rocking a platinum blonde ‘80s hairstyle wig.

“I think that’s the good thing about playing yourself rather than playing a part, you know, it’s really good fun, and you could easily do what you wanna do,” Victoria said in a 1997 behind-the-scenes interview as an added bonus to the film. “The film’s enabled that and allowed me to show people what I’m really like.”

Years after their high rise to fame, the women of the hottest girl group (in history) are still breathtakingly lush in a bikini. Mel B has maintained her ab-fabulous physique over the years, leaving no scaries to her Scary Spice ensembles.

The Leeds native still sports her signature leopard to this day, and the funky look never gets old. “Today’s look Leopard print everything #nofliter #getready #whynot,” she captioned her April 2019 bikini picture showing off her abs and perfectly toned legs. “Can we all just be jealous that scary hasn’t aged? That shit IS scary!” a fan commented under one of Mel B’s outpour of sexy swimmy photos.

Keep scrolling to see the Spice Girls in a bikini!