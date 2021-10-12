Victoria Beckham has come a long way from being a member of the Spice Girls to a respected fashion designer. Along the way, her appearance has changed quite a bit!

She was anointed “Posh Spice” and often wore tight black tube dresses or other more fashionable wardrobe looks onstage. Little did she know at the time that fashion would end up being her future career after the girl group disbanded in 2000. But she went through several style and body phases in between, mainly when she got a breast enhancement in the mid-aughts.

Victoria’s cup size was quite large for her slim physique, which had tongues wagging for years that she’d undergone the knife. Over the years, her breasts became smaller and more in line with her natural frame. She eventually came clean about getting plastic surgery.

The fashionista admitted to Vogue in 2017 that her large breast enhancement was a big mistake. “I should probably say, don’t mess with your breasts. All these years, I’ve denied it — stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you have,“ she told the publication.

Victoria seemed to either forget about the breast job admission or didn’t count it when speaking about cosmetic work in 2019. She told ITV’s This Morning, “I haven’t been tempted by a cosmetic procedure, but never say never. It’s whatever makes anyone feel good about themselves. Maybe ask me that question in another 10, 15, 20 years’ time. Maybe that will have changed. But at the moment I would rather celebrate who I am and just be the best version of myself, as opposed to trying to change too much.”

She began her own eponymous clothing line in 2008 after starting in accessories work the year prior. At the time she told the media, “This is just the beginning. I want to still be doing this in 20, 30, 40 years’ time. I was never going to be the best singer, dancer or actress. I worked hard at it and I did a pretty good job. But with fashion, I’m good at it.”

Victoria appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on October 12, 2021, to promote her new clothing designs, shoes, handbags and make-up. Some of her fans were wondering if she caved in to her “never say never” stance on cosmetic work. They claimed it appeared she had lip fillers, and that her face didn’t look the same as it usually did. So far, Victoria has not commented on the allegations that she’s had injectables.

