David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been married since 1999 and have four children: Brooklyn Beckham (born March 4, 1999) , Romeo Beckham (born September 1, 2002), Cruz Beckham (born February 20, 2005) and Harper Beckham (born July 10, 2011). While the lovebirds are continuing to make their love last after more than 20 years, their relationship has not been free from hurtful rumors. Most notably, David was accused of cheating on Victoria more than once in the early years of their marriage.

Who Did David Beckham Allegedly Cheat With?

David and Victoria were married for less than five years when Rebecca Loos came forward in April 2004 and claimed to have had an affair with the footballer, which he denied. She had been working as David’s assistant during his time with Real Madrid in 2003 and made the bombshell allegation after she was terminated from her position.

Rebecca is not the only woman who David was accused of being unfaithful with, though. In her 2001 book, Learning to Fly, Victoria wrote about rumors that David had kissed another woman while the Spice Girls singer was pregnant with their first child. David subsequently denied affair allegations made by women named Sarah Marbeck and Danielle Heath.

Courtesy of Rebecca Loos/Instagram

September 2001 – Victoria Beckham Reacts To Rumors Of David Kissing Another Woman

Victoria released her autobiography, Learning to Fly, in September 2001. In the book, Victoria recalled being on tour with the Spice Girls in 1998 while pregnant with her and David’s first child. She received a call from David, letting her know that he was being accused of kissing another woman.

“[I] went straight up to him and just swung at him, punched him,” Victoria revealed, reminiscing about the first time she saw David after the rumors came out. “I hadn’t planned it. I hadn’t punched anybody before. Just instinct. I just felt angry and hurt.” Still, Victoria and David were able to keep their relationship intact. They got married in November 1999, four months after their son, Brooklyn Beckham, was born.

April 2004 – Rebecca Loos Alleges She Had An Affair With David Beckham

In an April 2004 interview with Sky News, Rebecca Loos alleged that she had an affair with David Beckham while working for him during the second half of 2003. She claimed that she had four sexual encounters with David between September and December of that year and that she had still been texting him in the months that followed.

“It was wrong to do what I did, I know that, but it did happen and I’m not going to live a lie for the rest of my life,” Rebecca said at the time. “I’m not trying to give the image of a fairytale, I’m just trying to be myself.”

David released a statement denying Rebecca’s allegations. “During the past few months, I have become accustomed to reading more and more ludicrous stories about my private life,” he said. “What appeared this morning is just one further example. The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this.”

April 2004 – Sarah Marbeck Accuses David Beckham Of Having An Affair

After Rebecca’s explosive interview, Sarah Marbeck made her own allegations against David. She accused him of cheating on Victoria with her while the singer was on tour, and also claimed to have spent two years exchanging “sexually explicit texts” with David.

Again, David denied the allegations, which he called “absurd and unsubstantiated.” Victoria also stood by her husband’s side, adding, “We have been through a lot worse than this, and we’re definitely going to get through this.” In a statement provided by a publicist, the duo added, “The couple continue to dismiss these stories and they will not be commenting upon them further at this time. Lawyers have been instructed by David and Victoria concerning these matters.”

October 2004 – Danielle Heath Claims She Had An Affair With David Beckham

Salon owner Danielle Heath was the next woman to make an allegation about David, claiming that they hooked up twice while in Madrid. Once again, David denied the rumors in a joint statement with Victoria.

“We are sick and tired of people trying to make money at the expense of our family,” the couple insisted. “It is even more distressing when we are expecting our third child soon. The allegations are completely and totally untrue, and it is in the hands of our lawyers.”

August 2007 – Victoria Beckham Breaks Silence On David Beckham Affair Rumors

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Victoria spoke about the alleged infidelity for the first time while giving a joint interview with David in August 2007. “I’m not going to lie, it was a really tough time,” she told W Magazine. “It was hard for our entire families. David and I got through it together. No one said marriage was going to be easy. Yes, there have been bumps along the road. But the fact is, we’ve come out of everything stronger and happier. It’s even better now than when we were first married.”

October 2023 – David and Victoria Beckham Address Affair Rumors In Docuseries

While David and Victoria appear to have put these difficult times behind them, they opened up about what they went through in a 2023 Netflix docuseries called Beckham. Victoria called the 2004 the “hardest period” of her marriage to David.

“It was the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life,” she admitted. “It felt like the world was against us. We were against each other, if I’m being completely honest. You know, up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else, but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other, either, and that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me. It was a nightmare.”

David added, “I don’t know how we got through it, in all honesty. Victoria is everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at that time we needed to fight for each other. We needed to fight for our family, and what we had was worth fighting for.”

Rebecca weighed in on all the buzz in an Instagram comment, as well. In response to a fan who told her to “stay strong” amid the hateful comments she was getting, Rebecca wrote, “Thank you. [I] am taking the nasty comments with as much humour as I can.”