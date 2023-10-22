For the first time since the release of Beckham on Netflix, David Beckham’s alleged mistress, Rebecca Loos, is speaking out. Rebecca was not happy with how David responded to her 2004 affair allegations in the docuseries.

“He is making himself a victim and he is making me look like the liar,” Rebecca told Daily Mail. “He’s making me look like I made up these horrible stories and that I’m the one who made [his wife] Victoria [Beckham] suffer. Poor him. He had nothing to do with it. It’s so awful.”

Nearly 20 years later, Rebecca stands by the allegations that she made about her relationship with David. “The stories were horrible, but they were true, and he’s the one responsible for all of this,” she claimed. “He’s the one who’s responsible for his wife suffering. He’s the one that decided to lie to her and say, ‘We don’t have to tell my wife.’ He made all those choices.”

Rebecca said the part of the documentary that bothered her the most was when David commented about how “awful” it was to see Victoria suffer amid the affair rumors in 2004. “He’s the one that caused the suffering,” she insisted. “It’s his behavior. If he was going to touch on this time and how difficult it was, it would’ve been really nice for him to say, ‘Not my proudest time. It was a tough time for us.’ Or something like that. Just a little bit of acknowledgment. Or none at all – don’t even touch the subject.”

Karwai Tang/WireImage

She also admitted that she still hasn’t received “closure” all of these years later. “If he had just called me and said, ‘I am so sorry, how can we fix this?’ things would’ve been so different. But I was made to look like a liar. I felt like I had to continue to defend myself.”

Rebecca came forward with her affair allegations about David in April 2004. She claimed that they had a relationship while she was working as his assistant in the fall of 2003 during his time with Real Madrid. At the time, David publicly denied Rebecca’s allegations.

Courtesy of Rebecca Loos/Instagram

In the October 2023 Netflix doc, David and Victoria did not mention Rebecca’s name. However, Victoria said that the “hardest period” of her marriage to David was when this affair rumor came out. “I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me,” she said. “It was a nightmare.”

David added that he didn’t know “how [they] got through” that time. “Victoria is everything to me,” he shared. “To see her hurt was incredibly difficult, but we’re fighters and at the time we needed to fight for each other. We needed to fight for our family, and what we had was worth fighting for.” The high-profile couple has now been married for more than 24 years.