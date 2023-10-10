David Beckham was born in London, England, but after his successful soccer career, he’s amassed various properties all over the world. As of 2023, David and his wife, Victoria Beckham, have homes in London, Cotswolds and Miami. There have been plenty more where those came from, though!

Holland Park, Central London

One of David Beckham’s 2023 homes is in Holland Park, London. He and Victoria bought the townhouse in 2013 and it serves as their main home base. The home reportedly cost $37.9 million and the couple also shoveled $10 million more into renovating it.

Miami Penthouse

David owns Miami’s Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami CF. The team made its MLS debut in 2020, which is the same year that David bought a luxurious penthouse in the American city. The apartment, which spans more than 10,000 square feet, is located at the One Thousand Museum in Downtown Miami. It’s estimated that David bought the home for $24 million.

Cotswolds Country Home

David and Victoria purchased their home in the English countryside, the Cotswolds, in 2016. The property included three Grade II farmhouses when the famous pair bought it. However, they spent nearly $8 million on renovations to make one nine-bedroom home instead. The property is the perfect place for a more secluded getaway and the Beckhams seem to spend quite a bit of time there.

Alderley Edge in England

David and Victoria’s very first home together was a penthouse in England’s Alderley Edge village. The reported price of the apartment, which was located in a mansion called Oakwood House, was $400,000. The duo sold the apartment in 2002 for more than $730,000.

“Beckingham Palace” in Sawbridgeworth, England

David and Victoria bought a mansion in Sawbridgeworth, England in 1999 and the public quickly dubbed it “Beckingham Palace.” The property sat atop 24 acres and included seven bedrooms. In a July 2001 interview, Victoria revealed that she created a “theme” for every room in the house and she described it as “very camp.” They profited $11 million when they sold the home in 2014.

Nether Alderley, England

The Beckhams purchased a converted barn in 2001, as well. The home was located on Heathwood Hall Estate in the Nether Alderley village of the U.K. The Beckham family moved out of the home in 2005 and it was reportedly sold for $2.72 million in 2012.

Dubai

David has owned two homes in Dubai over the years. In 2003, he and Victoria bought a villa on Palm Jumeirah, which they eventually gifted to Victoria’s parents in 2009. They also purchased a home inside Dubai’s Burj Khalifa building in 2009.

South of France

The Beckhams paid $1.9 million for a glamorous villa in Bargemon, France in 2003. They owned the home for 13 years before putting it on the market in 2016. The family spent minimal time on this property, despite pouring millions into renovations for it.

Spain

David began playing soccer for Real Madrid in Spain in 2003. It wasn’t until 2005, though, that he purchased a home in the country. The five-bedroom home was located in the La Moraleja area of Spain. When David left Real Madrid to play for the L.A. Galaxy in 2007, Spain was in the midst of a real estate crash and the home was on the market for eight years before he was able to sell it.

California

In 2007, David and Victoria purchased a home in Beverly Hills for $18 million. Victoria once told British Vogue that living in the home was a “time of healing” for her family. “It reminds me of Malibu and hiking and surfing with the kids,” she shared. They sold the home for $33 million in 2018.