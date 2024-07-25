Matt Damon Vows 'Never to Lose' Wife Unlike Ben Affleck

Just like Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s characters in Good Will Hunting, Matt is definitely the smarter of the two in real life. The Jason Bourne actor and his wife, Luciana Barroso, are blissfully happy these days, with an insider exclusively dishing to Life & Style that, “Ben’s troubles with J. Lo and other women have served as a handy guide for Matt when it comes to what not to do in a relationship.”

The source reveals Oscar award winner Matt, 53, has overcome some serious tensions to make things work with Luciana, 47, and he’s still terrified of fumbling like his unlucky-in-love best bud, Ben, 51.

The insider says, “Matt and Luciana did go through a tough time in their marriage, mainly it was because he was working so much, but they’ve turned things around.”

The Martian star obviously feels for his lovelorn friend, but truthfully, Ben presents a perfect playbook on how NOT to stay married.

“He sees how lonely Ben is, the pain he goes through when he has these break-ups, the cost of it, to his mental stability as well as his bank balance,” the source explains. “All things considered, Matt feels beyond grateful to have such a wonderful wife and stable marriage.”

Matt and Argentine-native Luciana married in December 2005. They share three daughters together: Isabella, 18, Gia, 15, and Stella, 14.

“She’s very much his best friend, he knows he’d be miserable without her,” the insider continues. “He’s vowed never to slip up and lose her.”

Matt still cares for his friend and frequent costar, Ben, and wants to help the Gone Girl star as much as possible.

“Matt’s No. 1 priority right now is keeping Ben out of trouble,” another source told Life & Style previously. “The last thing anyone wants is for Ben to turn to alcohol again. Matt has straight out told him that relapse is not an option.”

Still, Matt can’t help but be glad he’s not facing the wrath of a woman scorned.

“He feels terrible that Ben’s in such turmoil but can’t help but feel grateful that he’s never going to have to suffer the way he does. Watching Ben’s mistakes has made him more determined than ever to put his marriage first and really work at preserving it and nurturing it.”

Ben and Jennifer Lopez have been publicly feuding for months, prompting Hollywood watchers to wager if they’ll be washed soon. In Touch exclusively reported that the couple were “headed for divorce” in May.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” an insider said at the time. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Unlike Ben, Matt seems intent on keeping his good standing in his marital household.

“Happy wife, happy life is Matt’s motto these days,” the source says. “He doesn’t do a thing without consulting Luciana.”