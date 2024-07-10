Jennifer Garner is like a protective mama bear when it comes to ex-husband Ben Affleck right now. In light of his marital issues with Jennifer Lopez, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style that Garner’s helping Affleck, 51, map out life after his divorce and she’s breathing a major sigh of relief that she’ll no longer need to deal with the annoying presence of the “On the Floor” singer.

“Jen was extremely tolerant and always found a way to bite her tongue and be cordial to J. Lo whenever they were in the same room,” the source shares. “But truth be told they’re like oil and water, you couldn’t find two people more different.”

Garner, 52, has been “supportive” of the relationship for “Ben’s sake,” though “it was no secret she didn’t think he and J. Lo were a good match.”

“Like most people, she knew it was only going to end in tears, it was just a matter of when and how,” the insider continues about Garner. “She’s trying to be diplomatic about it, she doesn’t want anyone, least of all the kids, to be aware that there’s any lingering bad blood between her and J. Lo.”

Despite wanting to remain cordial, the source says that Garner is “secretly relieved that this is coming to an end as she won’t have to keep up the ridiculous façade and make excuses to tell Ben about why she doesn’t want to go on holiday with them.”

“The one sticking point is that her kids bonded with J. Lo’s kids and she’d never try and come between that,” the insider concludes. “But as far as her relationship with J. Lo, that’s done and she totally agrees it’s for the best.”

Lopez, 54, and Affleck – who tied the knot in 2022 – have found themselves at the center of split speculation after In Touch reported that they were “headed for a divorce” in May.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” an insider told the outlet at the time. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Despite dropping many hints that they have called it quits – including ditching their wedding rings and celebrating holidays separately – they have not yet confirmed that they have split.

Meanwhile, a source exclusively told Life & Style in June that Lopez was determined to save their marriage.

“Jennifer’s marriage is in serious trouble, and she’s desperate to save it,” the insider said. “But to do that, she needs to be where Ben is.”

In light of their marital woes, Garner has been spotted spending plenty of time with Affleck. She was recently photographed letting herself into his $100,000-a-month rental in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood on June 15.

“People close to Ben have been concerned about him for some time. He’s in a bad place and has been isolating,” an additional source exclusively told Life & Style. “Jen’s opening up to friends like never before about it, explaining why she’s been so involved lately and is often seen visiting Ben. She wants to finally share her side of the story.”