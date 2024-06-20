J Lo Getting in Best Shape of Her Life Amid Ben Split Rumors

Jennifer Lopez’s self-esteem has taken a battering after battering following major split rumors with husband Ben Affleck, so she’s whipping herself into the shape of her life while working out like a demon and planning a slew of other procedures.

“She’s going turbo on the fitness and beauty regime,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She really resented Ben for months and has been going through a hard time because Ben always criticized her for her OTT workout routine.”

The “On the Floor” artist, 54, and the Good Will Hunting star, 51, reignited their love story after 17 years apart in 2021. After tying the knot one year later, the pair have been the subject of split speciation, with In Touch exclusively reporting in May that Jen and Ben “were headed for a divorce.”

“She ate junk food with him just to show she could be the gal he wanted. She kept her figure, but it caused her to break away from her optimal body,” the source says of the couple’s dynamic in their relationship. “But now she’s going hell for leather to get it back. She’s up every morning doing lunges and squats, sweating her butt off at the gym while lining up trips to the health spa.”

Jennifer was recently spotted on Tuesday, June 18 enjoying an Italian vacation without her husband, only days after skipping out on spending the Father’s Day holiday together.

The singer was seen on a boat, flaunting her toned abs in a cream-colored bandeau top, matching multi-colored shorts, and peep-toe heels that complemented her outfit. The Selena star completed the look with gold details and was observed enjoying time with companions in the water.

The source says the Wedding Planner actress is choosing to use the summer “to get in the best shape of her life,” and plans on doing it with “a hyper diet made up of lean protein and salads and no junk whatsoever.”

“It’s a tough challenge but she’s enjoying it and wants Ben to see what he’s missing while flaunting what she’s got,” the source concludes. “Which will help her find a new guy when she’s good and ready.”

Getty Images

Ben instead spent Father’s Day with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The 13 Going on 30 actress, who shares kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, was spotted walking up to Affleck’s rental home in Brentwood, California, on Sunday, June 16, and appeared to be alone while visiting her ex.

Garner, 52, opted for casual attire on the holiday, wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and sneakers. The reason for the visit from the Alias star, who was married to the Batman actor from 2005 to 2018, remains unclear.

Lopez instead posted a social media tribute dedicated to the Argo star for the special day, calling her husband of almost two years her “hero.” “Happy Father’s Day,” Jennifer captioned a black and white photo of Ben via her Instagram Stories

The A-list couple have made significant efforts to maintain the appearance of being together but speculation only continued to ignite after TMZ reported in June that they had hired The Agency’s Santiago Arana to sell their Beverly Hills $60 million mansion.

At that time, the real estate agent had been showing the house to potential buyers for approximately two weeks, with reports stating that Ben and Jennifer were seeking a price of “around $65 million.”

A source later told In Touch that Jennifer was hopeful about her relationship with Ben and believed the marriage could still be saved.

“As long as no paperwork is actually filed, Jen is still clinging to the possibility, however remote, that they’ll be able to turn things around,” the insider explained on June 11. “She is crying all the time and very upset. She goes from anger one minute, to despair, to panic attacks, to then deluding herself that it’s all just a blip and they’re going to be OK.”