J. Lo Bonds With Emme After Listing Home With Ben for Sale

Jennifer Lopez Spends Time With Child Emme After Listing Home With Ben Affleck for Sale

Jun 9, 2024 12:23 pm·
Jennifer Lopez was joined by her child Emme Muñiz for a shopping trip at The Grove on Saturday, June 8. The outing came amid her marital issues with husband Ben Affleck.

The pair was photographed arriving at the mall and then leaving after their shopping was complete. Earlier in the day, it was reported that Jen, 54, and Ben, 51, were trying to sell their Beverly Hills mansion, which they purchased following their July 2022 wedding. The couple is currently living apart, with the actor staying in a rental home in Brentwood, California.

