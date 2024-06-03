Jennifer Lopez Spends Time With Emme After Canceling Tour

Two days after announcing that she was canceling her tour to focus on her family and loved ones, Jennifer Lopez spent some time with her teenage child Emme Muñiz. The duo hit up a flea market to go shopping in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, June 2.

The outing comes amid issues in Jennifer’s marriage to Ben Affleck. In Touch first reported that the couple was “headed for a divorce” on May 15. On May 31, Live Nation confirmed that the “Let’s Get Loud” singer was scrapping her This Is Me… Live: The Greatest Hits tour to “be with her children, family and close friends.”

J. Lo, 54, shares Emme and the teenager’s twin, Max Muñiz, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.