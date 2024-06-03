Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Jennifer Lopez Spends Time With Emme After Canceling Tour

MEGA

Jennifer Lopez Spends Quality Time With Child Emme at Flea Market After Canceling Tour

News
Jun 3, 2024 8:56 am·
By
Picture

Two days after announcing that she was canceling her tour to focus on her family and loved ones, Jennifer Lopez spent some time with her teenage child Emme Muñiz. The duo hit up a flea market to go shopping in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, June 2.

Deal of the Day Blue Bathing suit 4-7-24

Deal of the Day

This ‘Slimming’ Suit is Just $16 Today! View Deal

The outing comes amid issues in Jennifer’s marriage to Ben Affleck. In Touch first reported that the couple was “headed for a divorce” on May 15. On May 31, Live Nation confirmed that the “Let’s Get Loud” singer was scrapping her This Is Me… Live: The Greatest Hits tour to “be with her children, family and close friends.”

J. Lo, 54, shares Emme and the teenager’s twin, Max Muñiz, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

emme munizs relationship with stepdad ben affleck in photos
 J.Lo's Child Emme's Relationship With Stepdad Ben Affleck in Photos
Picture