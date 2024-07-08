Jennifer Lopez was spotted out with Emme, one of the twins she shares with ex Marc Anthony, for a shopping trip in the Hamptons — while her estranged husband Ben Affleck seemed to be in good spirits on the West Coast.

Life & Style has obtained photos of Jennifer, 54, walking around town with her teenage child and entourage, including manager Benny Medina.

In the photos, Jennifer appeared to be in a serious mood as she ran errands with her team. She rocked a floor-length pink floral dress with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Jennifer left Los Angeles several days before the July 4th holiday.

She has been hanging out with her vocal coach and others for the past couple of days. She was seen wearing her wedding ring in snaps taken on the holiday. After the group finished shopping, Jennifer and Emme hopped into a Jeep and rode around town.

Before she showed up in the Hamptons, Jennifer and her friends went on a trip to Italy without Ben, 51. She was seen taking in the sights and posing for selfies on a yacht.

For his part, Ben has been spotted running around Los Angeles recently. He was seen having dinner with his children Violet and Fin, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

During the outing, Ben was still wearing his wedding ring. However, a couple of days later, he was seen without the ring as he left his office building. Sources close to Ben and Jennifer reveal the couple are in the middle of a breakup and are headed to divorce in the near future. The estranged couple recently put the $60 million home they purchased in 2023 on the market.

Page Six reported the two are currently offloading the artwork that was shown throughout the home.

Ben and Jennifer took two years to find the home and looked at nearly 100 properties before picking the estate. Ben has not been living in the home for months, according to sources.

Sources said he is renting a home nearby in Brentwood, California. The Batman actor and his wife have only been seen together a couple of times since the news of their split. An insider told In Touch about the split, “They’ve sunk a fortune into building up this joint brand. So much time and money has been spent preparing all these different projects that they were both so gung-ho on just a few months ago, and now it’s pretty much all down the drain because everything was based on their Bennifer brand.”

The source added, “They were privately funding certain projects they really believed in and had all kinds of things lined up, and now they’re having to pull out, which is letting a lot of people down and leaving a ton of money on the table.”

The insider claimed Jennifer was “even working on their own homeware line, which is obviously not going forward now, so all the time and energy on legal fees and design are a total wash.”

Ben and Jennifer have yet to official pull the trigger in court.