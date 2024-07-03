J. Lo Shows Weight Loss and Seemingly Ditches Wedding Ring

Jennifer Lopez flaunted her weight loss while promoting new summer products from her brand, JLo Beauty, but one thing was seemingly missing from the advertisement – her wedding ring from husband Ben Affleck.

“So, it’s hot out, time to show off more of that skin. ​You wanna feel confident, you want to feel great about yourself,” the “Jenny From the Block” singer, 54, said in a video via Instagram on Tuesday, July 2.

Jennifer rocked a Palm Spring in the ‘60s-esque ensemble as she described each of her products with “hydrating and tightening properties.” The A-lister wore a gorgeous ribbed pastel pink halter top with a turquoise belt-like strap that wrapped around her neck. Jennifer paired the blouse with matching flowy knitted shorts and tied the look together with open-toe strapless gold heels and large pink circular glasses.

While her outfit was the moment, fans shared differing thoughts about her slim figure in the comments section of the post.

“She looks so skinny,” one person wrote while a separate fan replied, “I want to be as slim as JLO. She always looks great! And a class act.”

In June, Life & Style reported that the Maid in Manhattan actress is focused on getting in the “best shape of her life” while working through her marital troubles with Ben, 51.

“She’s going turbo on the fitness and beauty regime,” a source exclusively said at the time. “She really resented Ben for months and has been going through a hard time because Ben always criticized her for her OTT workout routine.”

The insider also noted that after the pair tied the knot in 2022, J. Lo “ate junk food with him just to show she could be the gal he wanted.”

Jennifer Lopez/ Instagram

However, once In Touch reported that Bennifer was “headed for a divorce,” the Bronx native headed back into grind mode.

“But now she’s going hell for leather to get it back,” the insider continued. “She’s up every morning doing lunges and squats, sweating her butt off at the gym while lining up trips to the health spa.”

That said, Jennifer made hard decisions that affected her personal life to save her marriage. At the end of May, J. Lo announced the cancellation of her summer tour, This Is Me … Live. There was debate amongst fans for the reason why she ended the tour before it ever started and a source exclusively told Life & Style the details.

“Jennifer’s marriage is in serious trouble, and she’s desperate to save it. But to do that, she needs to be where Ben is,” the source dished in a story published on June 11.

J. Lo also addressed ​her weight in May when she admitted to being the “thinnest” she’s ever been.

“I just finished a movie called Kiss of the Spider Woman, where it was all singing and dancing, which was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting as well,” J. Lo said during a May 10 appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. “Now, I’m ready to go. I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been. I’m in fighting shape right now.”