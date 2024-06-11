With her marriage to Ben Affleck hanging by a thread, a source exclusively tells Life & Style that Jennifer Lopez has canceled her upcoming This Is Me … Live tour in order to try and salvage what’s left of their relationship. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” the singer, 54, confessed in a statement to her fans. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.” J. Lo’s concert trek was set to run from June to August, which would have meant spending the summer apart from Ben, who is currently shooting The Accountant 2 in L.A.

“Jennifer’s marriage is in serious trouble, and she’s desperate to save it,” the source says. “But to do that, she needs to be where Ben is.”

Will it be enough to win the actor, 51, back, though? According to the source, Ben was the one who wanted a separation less than two years after they tied the knot in Las Vegas. The Oscar winner even moved out of the massive $60 million Beverly Hills mansion he shares with J. Lo – despite its 12 bedrooms —and into a $100,000-a-month rental property in nearby Brentwood, California. “Ben seems pretty content with the living arrangement as it is now,” admits the source. “It’s Jennifer who can’t seem to accept that it’s over between them.”