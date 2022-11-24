Matt Damon has been a Hollywood star since breaking out in 1997’s Good Will Hunting. As a result, he’s amassed a fortune from acting, writing and producing. Keep reading to find out Matt’s net worth and how he makes money.

What Is Matt Damon’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, The Talented Mr. Ripley star has an impressive bank account worth $170 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Much Money Does Matt Damon Make Per Film?

For his blockbuster The Bourne Identity franchise, Matt has made a pile of money. For the first film in the series, 2002’s The Bourne Identity, he was paid a salary of $10 million. For the following two films, 2004’s The Bourne Supremacy and 2007’s The Bourne Ultimatum, Matt got a huge pay raise to $26 million per picture. The actor was drawn back into the movies in 2016’s Jason Bourne, but not in a starrwhich earned him a $25 million paycheck, which

In 2016, Vanity Fair reported that Matt pocked $25 million for Martian the year prior, and that he made the same sum for 25 lines of dialogue in 2016’s Jason Bourne.

Matt has always been philosophical about the changing nature of salaries in the film industry, especially as he moves between tentpole movies and smaller, more personal stories.

“Payments are changing a lot and the business has been carved up pretty good so all the salaries have taken a whack recently,” the Downsizing star told The Telegraph in 2015. “My salaries are constantly changing and I don’t know if that is because I’m running hot or I’m running cold. Careers are constantly changing, so you get paid based on how well you are perceived to be doing.”

Matt Damon Makes Money From Writing and Producing

The actor formed a production company with best friend Ben Affleck called Actor’s Equity, which was announced on November 20, 2022. With $100 million in seed money from RedBird Capital Partners, the pair home to spread the wealth when it comes to those who work in filmmaking.

“As streamers have proliferated, they have really ended back-end participation, and so this is partly an effort to try to recapture some of that value and share it in a way that’s more equitable,” Ben told the New York Times, adding, “Not just writers and directors and stars. But also cinematographers, editors, costume designers and other crucial artists who, in my view, are very underpaid.”