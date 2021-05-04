Raking it in! Ben Affleck has amassed a hefty net worth thanks to working as a writer, actor and director in Hollywood for decades.

The Gone Girl actor’s net worth is estimated to be $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Funny enough, his largest payday from an acting gig to date is $15 million from the movie Paycheck. However, Deadline reported Ben likely made “an eight-figure quote” for his role as Batman in the DC Universe, specifically in the Justice League movie.

However, the Way Back star wasn’t always earning such an impressive paycheck for his talents. He began acting as a kid and teenager while living in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with his family. Thanks to his large stature, he was often cast as a jock. In the early 1990s, he scored small roles in films Daddy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and School Ties.

As most fans know, Ben’s breakout career moment was 1997’s Good Will Hunting, which he wrote and starred in with childhood friend Matt Damon. This not only won the writing duo an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, but the flick cemented both of their careers and launched them into the A-list status they still hold today.

Following the success of Good Will Hunting, the Deep Water actor went on to star in Armageddon, Shakespeare in Love, Pearl Harbor, Changing Lanes and Daredevil.

Besides acting, the Hollywood hunk’s first directing gig was 2007’s Gone Baby Gone followed by The Town, which he wrote, produced and directed, in 2010. Argo was also a huge directorial success for Ben in 2012.

Ben and Matt set up their own production company in 1998 called Pearl Street Films. They later formed another production company called LivePlanet.

That being said, the Gigli star has experienced many ups and downs in his personal life. He attended residential therapy for alcoholism in 2001 and returned again in 2017 and 2018, amid his divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. In 2019, Ben acknowledged he relapsed after photos circulated of him falling down drunk while leaving a Halloween party.

“It was just a slip … I’m not going to let it derail me,” he later told a member of the media shortly after the incident while outside the 13 Going on 30 actress’ home, according to TMZ.

Besides his marriage to Jennifer, whom he met while filming 2003’s Daredevil, Ben had high-profile romances with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez and former girlfriend Ana de Armas.