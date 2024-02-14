Jennifer Lopez Wears Daring Dress and Kisses Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Wears Plunging Dress and Kisses Husband Ben Affleck at Her Movie Premiere: See Pics!
Still got that J. Lo glow! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked the red carpet together and shared a kiss at the Los Angeles premiere of This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, her new autobiographical telling of their whirlwind off-again-on-again romance.
Jennifer, 54, stunned in a plunging bustier-style top with a long, sheer train with sparkly details and arm-length gloves at the event on Tuesday, February 13. Ben, 51, complimented her look with a navy suit as he posed alongside his wife.
Speaking to Variety earlier that day about her new project, which includes a corresponding album and documentary, Jennifer called it a “true piece of art” that she is “very proud of.”
As for her and Ben, Jennifer told the outlet they are in a “healthier, more loving, good relationship” which allowed her to be “more present” when they are together.
Keep scrolling through the gallery to see photos from the power couple’s date night.
