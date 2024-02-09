Emme Muniz seems to be following in the footsteps of their famous parents, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, by showing off their impressive singing voice. Has Emme publicly showed off their voice, what have they said about music and more?

What Has Emme Muniz Said About Singing?

Emme – who uses they/them pronouns – opened up about their interest in singing while appearing on Access Hollywood in September 2020. While reflecting on performing alongside their mother during the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show, Emme admitted that the experience was both “scary” and “really nice.”

“When I get older I don’t want to be a singer. It’s not something that I would like to do as a profession,” they said of their future plans. “But maybe one of my hobbies could be singing.”

Has Emme Muniz Sung In Public?

In addition to their stint during the Super Bowl halftime show, the teenager has shown off their impressive vocals several times over the years. In May 2019, Jennifer shared a video of Emme singing a few verses of Alicia Keys’ 2003 song “If I Ain’t Got You.”

Then in June 2022, the “Jenny From the Block” singer brought out Emme while performing at the sixth annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala. The duo impressively harmonized a duet of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years,” which was followed by a performance of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” and Jennifer’s hit song “Let’s Get Loud.”

What Has Jennifer Lopez Said About Parenthood?

In addition to Emme, Jennifer is also the proud mother to son Max with Marc. The former couple – who were married from 2004 until 2014 – welcomed the twins in February 2008.

She has never been shy when it comes to gushing about her kids, and often praises them in interviews. “They have their own lives, they have all their own ideas about the world already and they love to kind of, like, show you that they know things,” Jennifer said about Max and Emme while appearing on Live With Kelly and Ryan in February 2022. “I feel like I learn so much from them. They keep me so abreast with the world and what’s happening now and how kids are thinking. It’s a whole different thing. It’s a different world!”

Meanwhile, the Wedding Planner actress also admitted she enjoyed getting to spend quality time with her kids during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. “I actually loved being home and having dinner with the kids every night, which I hadn’t done in probably — ever,” she previously told WSJ Magazine. “And the kids kind of expressed to me, like, the parts that they were fine with about our lives and the parts they weren’t fine with.”

“You thought you were doing OK, but you’re rushing around and you’re working and they’re going to school and we’re all on our devices,” Jennifer continued. “We’re providing this awesome life for them, but at the same time, they need us. They need us in a different way. We have to slow down and we have to connect more. And, you know, I don’t want to miss things.”