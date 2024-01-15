Since becoming a teenager, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony‘s child Emme Muñiz’s style has transformed from a cute kid to an edgy adolescent.

In May 2021, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer shared an adorable selfie with her “coconuts” — Emme and their twin brother, Max — and the photo revealed Emme had ditched their long curls for a stylish new bob haircut. Months later, the celebrity kiddo dyed their hair electric blue.

In addition to Emme’s cool ‘do, the teen also dresses super trendy. In December 2022, they were photographed shopping with mom and stepdad Ben Affleck wearing an oversized denim jacket. While Emme’s hair was no longer blue, they rocked a streak of red in their bangs.

Keep scrolling to see Emme’s style evolution!