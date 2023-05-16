Jennifer Lopez is feeling mom guilt over how her massive fame is affecting her teenage twins Max and Emme.

“Everybody has to deal with being bullied. It doesn’t matter who you are, you can get bullied. But being judged by people you don’t know is I think really difficult for them to grow up and be themselves,” Jennifer said of the 15-year-old siblings during a May 12 appearance with the panel on “Audacy” to promote her new film, The Mother.

“They know that there’s a lens on them, and that’s hard,” Jennifer continued. “It’s hard for them, I think. I did that to them.”

The “Dinero” singer shares Max and Emme with Latin pop superstar Marc Anthony, whom she was married to from 2004 until 2014.

“I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand, and I feel for them for that because they didn’t choose that,” the JLo Beauty founder explained.

“I haven’t talked a lot to them about this, but they just stared letting me know how people treat them. So, when they walk into a room, that’s what people are thinking about,” Jennifer said about how people judge her children by their famous parents.

“They’re not seeing them for who they are, and I think that has to be a really hard thing for them. So, I would love to be able to protect them from that,” the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” songstress added.

While Jen is a protective mom, she always lets fans know how much she loves her kids. She wished her “beautiful” and “bright” twins a happy 15th birthday on February 22, 2023.

“I am so proud of you both in every single way,” Jennifer gushed in an Instagram post. “You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever.”

Emme is frequently photographed by the paparazzi on outings with her mom, but both teens’ profiles became even higher when Jennifer married Ben Affleck in July 2022. They often go out as a blended family with the three children the actor shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Emme and Ben’s daughter Seraphina Affleck are “definitely besties,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “Emme gets along with Violet and Sam [Affleck], but they’re closest to Seraphina,” the insider said, adding that “they have a lot in common.”

“They love the same music,” the source continued. “Emme’s turned [Seraphina] on to a lot of new artists, and they both embrace each other’s quirky fashion style.” That thrilled their parents, as “J.Lo and Ben couldn’t believe how seamless it all was” of their daughters’ friendship.