Marc Anthony Has Been Married Plenty of Times! Meet the Singer’s Three Ex-Wives and Current Spouse

It would be an understatement to call Marc Anthony a certified lover boy. The reason being, he has been married four times so far. Prior to his January 2023 marriage to wife Nadia Ferreira, the “Vivir Mi Vida” artist had tied the knot three separate times.

Marc’s most high profile marriage was with Jennifer Lopez. The pair started dating in 2004 after briefly testing a romantic relationship in the ’90s. Marc and J. Lo rekindled their love flame just months after she called off her engagement with now-husband Ben Affleck. After less than six months of dating, Marc and the Maid in Manhattan actress tied the knot in June 2004 at her Los Angeles home.

The former A-list couple welcomed their children, twins Max and Emme, in February 2008 after trying to conceive for years.

“When I realized I was pregnant, I was in Portugal. I was doing a big show, and I had just went away for two days. When I sat there, I was in my hair and makeup trailer, and here’s what I felt,” J. Lo shared in a 2020 YouTube video. “In my belly, I felt a flutter. I felt like a little butterfly in my stomach, and immediately, I knew I had life inside of me. I knew it. It came right into my head.”

Sadly, their love story came to an end when the entertainers split in 2011, claiming that it was a “very difficult decision” to make.

“We have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters. It is a painful time for all involved, and we appreciate the respect of our privacy at this time,” a rep for the couple told Us Weekly at the time. Their divorce was finalized in 2014.

Since then, the “I Need to Know” singer went on to date a handful of women, including his third wife Shannon De Lima. In the end, however, Marc went on to find love with his current wife, Nadia.

The Paraguay native and international musician went public with their relationship in March 2022 and wed the following January in Miami. Nadia and Marc dropped another major announcement in February 2022 when they announced her pregnancy with baby No. 1.

“Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!! Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives,” the couple wrote in a shared Instagram announcement.

While this is Nadia’s first pregnancy, Marc shares six children with his ex-wives and girlfriends. Keep reading to meet them!