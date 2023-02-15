It’s real. It’s no secret that Shotgun Wedding star Jennifer Lopez keeps her body in tip-top shape, but does she have any tattoos?

“Commitment,” J. Lo captioned a Valentine’s Day 2023 slideshow shared via Instagram with an infinity emoji. “Happy Valentine’s Day my love,” she continued, adding “#CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisISMeNow.”

The first photo in the series had the “All I Have” artist’s new body ink on full display. The dainty tattoo – which is located on her ribcage – has Jennifer and husband Ben Affleck’s first names interlooped on an infinity symbol with an arrow running through the sideways eight.

For his part, the Armageddon actor inked two crisscrossed arrows with their initials, “J” and “B,” on his body.

Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

While the Wedding Planner actress seemingly appreciates Ben’s latest body art, she has previously been candid about her distaste for another tattoo on her man’s body.

“It’s awful! And I would tell him that,” Jen said about The Town director’s colorful back tattoo during a 2016 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “What are you doing? It has too many colors! His tattoos always have too many colors. They shouldn’t be so colorful, you know what I mean? They should be, like, cooler.”

The tattoo in question features a large phoenix with shades of blue, yellow and red taken up the length of Ben’s back. After years of scrutiny surrounding the artwork, Ben never let it bother him.

“It’s a phoenix,” the Argo star said during a March 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I like it. It’s something I sort of kept private. It wasn’t like I was sort of doing photoshoots or whatever. The sentiment ran against … but I love my tattoo, I’m very happy with it.”

The couple – who tied the knot in July 2022 in a last-minute Las Vegas wedding – rekindled their love after calling off their September 2003 wedding just days before they were set to walk down the aisle. Despite initially postponing the date “due to the excessive media attention,” the couple ultimately ended their engagement and announced their split in January 2004.

Just six months later, J. Lo tied the knot with singer Marc Anthony. The pair welcomed twins Emme and Max in February 2008 before divorcing in June 2014. Ben went on to marry 13 Going on 30 star Jennifer Garner in June 2005 and welcomed kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel before their October 2018 divorce.