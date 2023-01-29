Separate plans? Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz was spotted out with their mother and stepdad, Ben Affleck, on a movie date, seemingly skipping their father Marc Anthony’s wedding to new wife Nadia Ferreira.

The 14-year-old was seen walking with the Shotgun Wedding star, 53, the Argo director, 50, and his daughter Seraphina and son Samuel in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 28, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. Emme’s brother, Max Muñiz, was not seen with the bunch, nor was Ben’s eldest daughter, Violet. However, the blended family appeared to have enjoyed their weekend afternoon together.

As the fashion icon she is, Jennifer sported a fuzzy coat, a white tee and jeans, while Ben wore an all-tan outfit. For their part, Emme rocked a black hoodie and green cargo pants, whereas Seraphina, donned a tan sweatshirt and red plaid pants.

That day, the “I Need to Know” crooner, 54, tied the knot with Nadia, 23, in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Miami, where several celebrity guests were in attendance such as Victoria and David Beckham. According to Hola magazine, Marc’s sons Christian and Ryan Muñiz — whom he shares with ex-wife Dayanara Torres — attended their dad’s wedding.

Jennifer and Marc share their 14-year-old twins, whereas Ben shares his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Despite Jennifer and her kids seemingly skipping Marc’s special day, he and the “On My Way” artist appeared to remain on good terms following their 2014 divorce. The exes were married from 2004 to 2011, when they announced their separation.

“We are like best friends,” Jennifer told television host Kelly Ripa in March 2017. “We are making an album now. Actually, he’s helping me make my Spanish album. At first, I was like, we’re good with the kids, but if we start working together, are we going to start going at each other again? But it’s been awesome. Honestly, I think it’s even helped our relationship and it’s made things even better.”

When it comes to Jennifer and Marc’s children, the Grammy Award winners prioritize their roles as parents. Emme even opened up about how supportive both their parents are during an October 2020 interview with Access, in which they promoted their inspirational children’s book, Lord Help Me.

“My parents are incredibly proud of me. Extremely,” the young author said. “And my mom helped me, she’s supported me in every way possible. She helped me, she came with me to the publishing meetings. … My dad is also extremely proud of me. Sadly, he couldn‘t come to any of the meetings, but he was there when I did the audiobook.“