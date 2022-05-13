Congrats! Marc Anthony is gearing up for his fourth marriage, this time, with Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira. The Paraguay native and the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer got engaged on Thursday, May 12.

The pair sparked romance rumors after taking a trip to Mexico City in February 2022, but didn’t go Instagram official until the following month. “Unforgettable concert. Shoshi loves you,” she captioned her March 19 post of the two posing in front of his tour sign at the Los Angeles Crypto Arena.

Before his romance with Nadia, Marc was previously married to Shannon De Lima, Jennifer Lopez and Dayanara Torres. The “Flor Pàlida” artist shares six children with ex-wives Jennifer and Dayanara, and ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Nadia Ferreira!

She Makes a Pretty Penny

As of 2022, the 23-year-old has an impressive net worth of $3 million, according to explorenetworth.com.

Her source of income comes from modeling and acting gigs. Nadia started booking television jobs at the age of 15 and has previously walked in Paris and Milan fashion weeks.

She Runs Her Own Company

Although she is involved in the pageant and beauty world, Nadia runs her own business that helps support women who are victims of domestic violence.

She is the CEO of NF (Nadia Ferreira), a family business she created to help expand her philanthropic work and help reach as many women in a “sustainable” way.

Courtesy of Nadia Ferreira

“Today, on the international day of NON-VIOLENCE, I want to remind you that: There is no way to peace, peace is the way — Mahatma Gandhi,” her October 2021 PSA video read.

The actress also works closely with the First Lady and Chamber of Deputies of Paraguay to bring change to social issues and awareness for causes.

“Today is the day of the most glorious woman in America, the warrior, the one who works to achieve her goals and fights to overcome her obstacles,” she captioned her February 2022 Instagram caption, celebrating Paraguayan Women’s Day.

“To continue working for equality in Paraguay and around the world.”

She Has Struggled With Health Issues

At just 8 months old, Nadia underwent surgery due to her complications with congenital torticollis. She had problems with the development of her neck, which led her to seek professional help at such a young age.

The model was later diagnosed with Susac syndrome, leading her to experience yet another surgery. The rare disorder affected Nadia’s mobility by temporarily losing her hearing, vision and motor functions for nearly a year-and-a-half.