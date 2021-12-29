Super chill! Jennifer Lopez and her daughter, Emme Muñiz, have an “open and easy” mother-daughter relationship, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

Not only that, but Emme, 13, — whom J. Lo, 52, shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — also sees her talented mom as her “inspiration,” the source adds.

Most fans recall when the “On the Floor” artist invited her then-12-year-old daughter onstage at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show. While her star-studded mama rocked a feathered American flag-themed cape, Emme emerged wearing a white mini dress with a gold belt.

The powerful duo sang J. Lo’s hit “Let’s Get Loud,” with Emme even having a brief solo moment. The youngster confidently sang a few high notes as she and the pop artist put a new spin on the hit single, for the purpose of this performance. Afterward, fans of the Marry Me actress were instantly curious about her stunning and talented teenager.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

One year later, the two ladies were spotted together on several occasions while shopping in California in mid-December. Fans noted the difference in fashion between the two, further proving the point that J. Lo supports her daughter’s personal sense of style. On one outing, the two were seen with J. Lo’s boyfriend, Ben Affleck, shopping for a new set of glasses in Los Angeles. Jennifer and Ben, 49, rekindled their romance after 17 years of being apart since their 2004 split.

During another shopping trip, Emme was spotted walking around with her stylish blue hair color while shopping with her mama in Beverly Hills on December 17. Although she and Jennifer wore different outfits, the two ended up matching in their choice of crop tops and overlapping long-sleeved shirts. That same weekend, Emme went on another outing, this time with her brother, Maximilian “Max” Muñiz, and Ben and his kids, Seraphina and Violet. Emme appeared to have switched her hair color from blue to a darker brunette.

When it comes to fashion, the “Jenny From the Block” singer tends to wear more “glam,” whereas Emme leans into an “edgier look,” another insider exclusively told Life & Style on Monday, December 27.

“[Emme] is into experimenting with different hair colors and quirky makeup techniques,” the source said. “[She and J. Lo] enjoy nights in practicing makeup techniques together.”

However, Emme is inspired by the Selena actress in other ways aside from style. She has “inherited” her mother’s “creative flair,” the insider added, referring to Emme’s musical talent.

“[Emme] loves writing music, singing and dancing. On the weekends, the two of them can often be found at the kitchen table, penning lyrics together and recording their dance moves in the yard.”