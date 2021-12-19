One big blended family! Ben Affleck took his daughters, Violet and Seraphina Affleck, on a shopping outing alongside Jennifer Lopez’s two kids, Emme and Max Muñiz.

The Last Duel actor, 49, wore a flannel long-sleeved shirt with black pants, while Emme, 13, wore an oversized purple long-sleeved shirt over a white tank top and jeans. Max, also 13, wore a striped, gray sweatshirt with black pants. Violet, 16, looked fashionable in a short white dress, completed with a black blazer, while sister Seraphina, 12, wore a Beatles T-shirt, a brown cardigan and orange sneakers. The entire group wore masks while walking around.

This isn’t the first time J. Lo’s kids have been seen out and about on a shopping spree, though. Emme was just seen with her mom in Beverly Hills on Saturday, December 18, visiting stores such as Christian Dior and Valentino. One week beforehand, the teen looked for a new pair of glasses with the “On the Floor” singer, 52, and the Good Will Hunting actor on December 11.

From the multiple outings together, it appears Ben and J. Lo are trying to maintain a positive relationship with all of their kids. J. Lo shares Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Ben shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel Garner Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The pair first met on the set of the film Gigli in 2002 and then were engaged by the end of the year. However, they called it quits by 2004. After J. Lo ended her engagement with former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in April 2021, she and Ben rekindled their romance shortly afterward and made it a point to create a blended family. Ben even knew how to level with his girlfriend’s kids.

“Ben sure knows the way to a kid’s heart,” an insider exclusively told In Touch on June 17. “He’s obviously won over Jen, but now he’s charmed her kids too … Ben bonded with Emme over her sense of humor and her love of music. She was surprised and impressed that he knew who Billie Eilish was.”

Even Seraphina was surprised at her dad’s knowledge of pop culture, thinking her dad is “out of touch,” the source said. However, Emme “liked that he talked to her like he was on her level,” the insider added.

Ultimately, it “didn’t take long” for Emme and Max to warm up to Ben, the source said. “[They] really like [their] mom’s new boyfriend.”

Despite the strong bond he holds with J. Lo’s kids, Ben recently faced backlash for his comments in a Howard Stern interview on Tuesday, December 14, about his divorce from his ex-wife and their family.

“That was part of why I started drinking alcohol, I was trapped,” the Way Back actor admitted to Howard, 67. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I am not happy. What do I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

The next day, Ben quickly clarified his statement in a follow-up interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“When it’s about my kids, I have to just draw a line and be clear — it’s not true,” Ben emphasized. “It’s the exact opposite of who I am, what I believe and I would never want my kids to think that I would ever say a bad thing about their mom.”

