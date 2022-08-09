Proud mom! Jennifer Lopez is crazy for her child Emme Muñiz, and her quotes about the teenager prove it!

J. Lo welcomed Emme and their twin brother, Maximilian “Max” Muñiz, on February 22, 2008, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The “On the Floor” singer admitted it was a bit of a shock when she found out she had two babies on the way.

“The doctor says, ‘You see that right there, that little grain of rice? That’s the baby. You see this other little grain of rice over here? That’s the other baby.’ I was like ‘What.’ I started laughing hysterically,” the “Let’s Get Loud” singer recalled via her YouTube channel. “I just laughed out loud, I couldn’t believe it. And that’s how I found out I was having twins.”

Since then, the Hustlers actress gushed over how “blessed” she feels to have her “coconuts.”

“They just made my life so much better,” the Maid in Manhattan actress, who gave birth to her kids when she was 38 years old, said on Today in 2017. “I’m forever grateful that … you know, I didn’t have kids until later and so I almost thought that it wasn’t going to happen for me, so I’m very aware that I was blessed with that. It could have been something different. I don’t take it for granted one day.”

The Bronx native acknowledged that her “perspective on the world” changed after becoming a mom.

“It’s all about them. How can you be better for them? How you need to be better for them? How can you make them laugh?” Jen said in a 2020 promotional video for Coach. “How can you make them smile? How can you make them confident? It’s actually a really beautiful, easy place to be because nothing is confusing anymore. You know exactly where the priority lies.”

As her kids became teens, it’s clear that Jen and Emme share a lot of similarities. The duo showed their talents while performing at the 2020 Super Bowl together, and the admiration between them is mutual.

“My mom is just amazing,” Emme told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “She’s such a powerful human being. It’s insane. I don’t even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways.”

