Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Has Their Own Cool Style! See Photos of Their Edgiest Looks

Building their own image! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz’s edgiest looks have become fan-favorites throughout their teen years so far. And it seems that their talented mom encourages both her children to embrace their own fashion tastes and passions.

J. Lo shares Emme and son Max Muñiz with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

From time to time, the “Jenny From the Block” artist and the charismatic teenager hit their favorite local shopping centers in Los Angeles. Nevertheless, they’ve also explored other stylish shops in other countries while on vacation, such as when Jennifer took her kids to Paris after marrying husband Ben Affleck in July 2022.

Previously, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Emme has developed an “edgier look” in comparison to their “glam” mom.

“[Emme] is into experimenting with different hair colors and quirky makeup techniques,” the source said in December 2021. However, just because they have “varying tastes in fashion,” J. Lo and Emme still love to help each other with choosing their own outfits, as the insider noted that Emme has “picked out some ‘cool’ clothes” for their mother.

Aside from just improving their wardrobe, the dynamic duo also bond over music.

“Emme has inherited their mom J. Lo’s creative flair,” the source added. “They love writing music, singing and dancing. On the weekends, the two of them can often found at the kitchen table penning lyrics together and recording their dance moves in the yard.”

Nevertheless, Emme doesn’t want to remain in J. Lo’s shadow forever.

“Obviously, it helps being the daughter of a famous celebrity, but Emme also wants to make it on her own!” the insider said referring to Emme’s passion for singing.

Although Emme’s clothing style has changed over time, their musical ability has remained the same! The teen rockstar accompanied the “On the Floor” singer at the 2020 Super Bowl by singing a powerful rendition of Jennifer’s hit single, “Let’s Get Loud.” Two years later, Emme took the stage at Dodger Stadium in June 2022 next to J. Lo to sing Christina Perri’s song, “A Thousand Years.”

As Jennifer’s child continues to grow, fans are excited to see their talent — and fashion — blossom.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Emme’s edgiest outfits!