Let’s get loud! Jennifer Lopez shared a few star-studded moments from her and daughter Emme Muñiz’s Dodger Stadium performance on social media.

“About last night,” the “On My Way” artist, 52, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 17, alongside an image of her and her talented kid, 14, onstage together. Jennifer looked dazzling as always, wearing a mint aqua two-piece ensemble with a fringe cover-up, whereas Emme sported a pink T-shirt with matching shorts and socks.

The dynamic mommy-daughter duo reportedly sang Christina Perri’s hit single “A Thousand Years” at the L.A. Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday, June 16. J. Lo even kneeled for a moment to look up at her daughter as they both belted out the emotional ballad.

As most fans know, this certainly wasn’t the first time the talented team have performed together. In February 2020, Emme accompanied her mama onstage at the Super Bowl LIV, which was featured in her new Netflix documentary Halftime that premiered on Tuesday, June 14. Emme confidently sang a slower rendition of her mom’s smash hit “Let’s Get Loud” alongside several younger performers.

The youngster has been making a name for herself since then, as she published her own book Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day in late 2020.

Charlie Riedel/AP/Shutterstock

“Emme has inherited her mom J. Lo’s creative flair,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in December 2021 about Emme’s talent. “She loves writing music, singing and dancing. On the weekends, the two of them can often be found at the kitchen table penning lyrics together and recording their dance moves in the yard.”

The source also gushed that the teenager is “similar” to the Selena actress about her aspirations and is “striving for success.”

“Obviously, it helps being the daughter of a famous celebrity, but Emme also wants to make it on her own!” the insider added at the time.

Aside from bonding over music, Emme has also been spotted tagging alongside her mama on multiple occasions for shopping trips in L.A.

“They visit vintage stores on Melrose and in Santa Monica,” the insider said, before adding that Emme has even “picked out some ‘cool’ clothes” for the “Jenny From the Block” singer. However, the two have “varying tastes in fashion,” as Emme tends to rock an “edgier look” as opposed to Jennifer’s “glam” choices.

Nevertheless, Jennifer encourages her child to embrace her own style, as fans previously noticed Emme temporarily dyed her hair blue in 2021.

“[Emme] is into experimenting with different hair colors and quirky makeup techniques,” the source said. “They enjoy nights in practicing makeup techniques together.”

In addition to Emme, J. Lo shares son Max Muñiz with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Although she clearly has a close relationship with her teenage daughter, Jennifer hasn’t failed to spend time with Max, 14, since they’ve been spotted on a few outings together as well. Not only that, but the Marry Me star even gave both her kids a shout-out during her speech at the June 5 MTV Movie & TV Awards, thanking them for “teaching [her] how to love.”