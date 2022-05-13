~We~ need to know who had the bigger rock! Marc Anthony was once married to worldwide pop star Jennifer Lopez, but now, he is engaged to model Nadia Ferreira. And both women received beautiful engagement rings from the “I Need to Know” artist.

In May 2022, the former Miss Universe Paraguay announced that she and the New York native got engaged during a trip to Miami with several friends.

“Engagement partyyyyy!!! @marcanthony,” Nadia captioned an Instagram Story featuring a snap of her huge bauble. The ring featured three stones surrounding an emerald cut diamond alongside two smaller rocks.

The happy couple had just made their relationship Instagram official three months prior, with Marc sharing a picture of them cozying up to one another.

“May God multiply all that you wish us,” he wrote in Spanish in March of that year, which was translated to English.

They continued to share affectionate photos of each other via their respective Instagram accounts, as the brunette model revealed that they visited Disney World for her 23rd birthday two days before announcing their engagement.

Eighteen years prior, J. Lo and Marc quickly fell in love following a whirlwind six-month romance following her split with rekindled fiancé Ben Affleck earlier that year. The “Vivir Mi Vida” singer proposed to the Selena actress with an 8.5-carat blue cushion-cut diamond, which was estimated to cost around $4 million at the time.

Although the former duo finalized their divorce in 2014, they remained amicable coparents, as they share twins Max and Emme Muñiz.

“We have decided to end our marriage,” the exes said in a statement to Us Weekly in 2011. “This was a very difficult decision. We have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters. It is a painful time for all involved, and we appreciate the respect of our privacy at this time.”

At the time, Marc faced cheating allegations after he and J. Lo announced their split. However, he vehemently denied the claims in a September 2011 interview with ABC News.

“It’s a decision we made jointly,” the Grammy Award winner said at the time. “It was a realization on both parts. So, you know, it wasn’t shocking. These things happen.” He then insisted that the infidelity rumors were “absolutely not” true.

While he didn’t let the negativity bring him down, Marc explained the “effect” it all had on “family,” and noted he would “always love Jennifer.”

“The importance is she knows that,” he added, referring to J. Lo’s awareness of his love for her.

Scroll down to see the engagement rings Marc gave J. Lo and Nadia.