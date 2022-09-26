A family outing! Ben Affleck spent some quality time with daughter Seraphina Affleck and her stepsister Emme Muniz in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 24.

The Argo actor, 50, wore a blue button-down and graphic T-shirt paired with black pants and Nike sneakers while out and about with his 13-year-old daughter and wife Jennifer Lopez‘s 14-year-old child, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Ben, for his part, also shares daughter Violet, 16, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Both kids matched the Good Will Hunting star’s comfy look for their weekend outing, wearing denim shorts and Converse while hitting up a Halloween store to prepare for the forthcoming holiday.

Since they rekindled their romance in April 2021, both Ben and J. Lo, 53, have been photographed with each other’s children. Earlier this month, the “Jenny From the Block” songstress was seen hanging out with Ben’s eldest daughter, Violet, 16, while enjoying lunch in Beverly Hills.

The now-married couple were first engaged in November 2002. However, they never made it down the aisle, pushing pause on the wedding in September 2003 and eventually calling it quits in January 2004. Years later, the couple rekindled their romance and announced their engagement in April 2021.

After more than a year, the actor and singer officially tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16 — and yes, their kids were present for the nuptials.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Maid in Manhattan actress wrote in her On the JLo newsletter at the time. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

Calling it the “best night of our lives,” J. Lo added, “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.”

The whole family reunited for Ben and Jen’s second ceremony in Georgia on August 20. When recapping the wedding via On the JLo, the “On the Floor” singer spoke candidly about her and Ben’s blended family.

“The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined,” she shared. “We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family.”

