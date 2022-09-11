Girls’ day! Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, wore a chic floral-print, button-down sleeveless dress alongside stepmom Jennifer Lopez while out to lunch in Beverly Hills.

The 16-year-old chose a pair of plain black shoes for her spring-themed ensemble as she carried a brown tote bag on Saturday, September 10, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail. For the “On the Floor” singer’s part, Jennifer, 53, sported a classy yet simple outfit that included a white scoop-neck T-shirt, beige slacks, a brown belt, sunglasses and wedge heels. She also debuted a new wavy haircut during their outing.

In addition to Violet, Ben, 50, also shares children Seraphina and Samuel Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

This isn’t the first time J. Lo and Violet were seen bonding. Nearly one month prior, the two were spotted in New York City together with Jennifer’s child Emme Muñiz, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony in addition to son Max Muñiz. The trio visited the department store Bergdorf Goodman in the city on August 14.

Lionel Urman/SIPA/Shutterstoc

The Marry Me actress and the Argo actor have made it a point to prioritize their respective children. After J. Lo and Ben officially tied the knot on July 16 in Las Vegas, the couple took a few of their kids to Paris for some sight-seeing. On August 20, the whole blended family participated in the pair’s second ceremony in front of their families and friends, which was held in Georgia.

The kids were seen in aerial photos walking down the aisle behind Jennifer, each wearing their own personalized white outfit for the occasion. While Violet stunned in a white ballgown behind the bride, stepsiblings Emme and Max, both 14, wore similar pantsuits. Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, also wore white blazers and pants for the day.

Jennifer also took a moment to explain how important her and Ben’s children are to each other when she dished about their nuptials in her newsletter, “On the JLo.”

“The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined,” Jennifer wrote on September 1 about their newly blended group. “We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family.”

The Bronx native also mentioned that she and the Good Will Hunting cowriter asked their kids “to stand up for [them] in [their] wedding party,” adding, “To our great honor and joy, each one did.”