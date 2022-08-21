Classy! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz rocked a white pantsuit at their mom and stepdad Ben Affleck’s wedding, alongside brother Max Muñiz and stepsiblings Seraphina, Violet and Samuel.

The 14-year-old was seen donning a white blazer with matching pants and black dress shoes walking behind the Marry Me actress, 53, and carrying her long dress train on Saturday, August 20, according to photos published by Page Six. Alongside Emme appeared to be Max, 14, and their stepsiblings, who were all wearing white as well. Seraphina, 13, donned a white blazer and pants, whereas Max and Samuel sported similar ensembles. Violet, 16, stunned in a beautiful off-the-shoulder gown as she walked with the blended fam down the aisle.

The kiddos were also seen taking photos with their parents on a bridge above water, seemingly following the ceremony.

It was a beautiful occasion at Ben’s Georgia-based residence that evening, as the Tender Bar actor, 50, and the “Jenny From the Block” artist tied the knot for a second time in front of close friends and family. One month prior, the fan-favorite couple officially exchanged vows in a simple Las Vegas wedding, Life & Style confirmed on July 17.

Following their nuptials, J. Lo, who shares Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, shared the news via her newsletter, On the JLo.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she wrote. “Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

The “On My Way” singer also described the simplicity behind their Sin City moment, noting that she wore a “dress from an old movie” and Ben sported a jacket from his closet.

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another,” J. Lo concluded, before mentioning their respective children. “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love.’ We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”

While the Affleck-Lopez gang were present for the Good Will Hunting actor and the Selena star’s grand second ceremony in Georgia, two famous faces were noticeably absent: Jennifer Garner, whom Ben shares his three children with. J.Lo, and Casey Affleck, Ben’s Brother.

Nevertheless, a source exclusively told Life & Style that the 13 Going on 30 actress, 50, was “happy” that her children were a part of her ex-husband and J. Lo’s ceremony.

Violet, Seraphina and Samuel were “all super excited about the wedding,” the insider said, adding that “Jen is more than fine with that.”

Although the Elektra star didn’t attend the happy couple’s Southern-based wedding, the source reassured that she “has nothing against J. Lo, who has accepted her kids with open arms.”