She was ~on her way~ to him! Jennifer Lopez looked undeniably stunning in her wedding dress during her second wedding with Ben Affleck.

The “Jenny From the Block” artist, 53, was a vision in white, wearing a stunning Ralph Lauren couture gown that featured an overwhelmingly long feathered train and veil, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail. The blushing bride was also seen smiling in one photo alongside her husband, holding her large white bouquet.

The couple’s intimate nuptials come just one month after they first tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on Saturday, July 16.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Selena star wrote via her newsletter, On the JLo. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

Bennifer got engaged for the second time in April, which the “On My Way” artist announced on April 9. Three days later, J. Lo revealed the romantic way the Argo actor, 50, proposed to her.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth [in the bubble bath], my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” the Marry Me star explained on April 12. “[I] just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again.”

J. Lo then added that she was “quite literally speechless.”

“I was smiling so big, and tears were coming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined,” she explained. ”Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

An insider also emphasized to In Touch how stunned Jennifer was at Ben’s proposal, noting that she “had a feeling Ben would propose but didn’t know when.”

“It was one of the happiest moments in her life,” the source said, before adding, “In both their lives.”

The newly wed spouses’ romance spans nearly two decades. They first met in 2002 while working on the set of their film Gigli. By November of that year, the Good Will Hunting cowriter popped the question. While they were set to tie the knot in September 2003, they called off their wedding only days before the ceremony. They cited “excessive media attention” as the reason in a joint statement the pair released at the time. “Bennifer” then broke fans’ hearts once they split in January 2004.

Although J. Lo moved on and married ex-husband Marc Anthony in June 2004 and Ben wed ex-wife Jennifer Garner in June 2005, the former lovebirds had no bad blood between them in the years to come. Seventeen years later, of course, they rekindled their romance after J. Lo broke off her engagement to ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in mid-2021.

Since then, Jennifer and Ben remained inseparable and have made it a point to include their respective children in their blended family adventures. J. Lo shares twins Max and Emme Muñiz with Marc, 53, whereas Ben shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel Affleck with Jennifer, 50.