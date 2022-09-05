Emme from the block! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz rocked a spooky black graphic tee with blue knee-length shorts in Malibu with their mom and stepdad, Ben Affleck.

The 14-year-old was seen walking behind the Marry Me star, 53, and the Academy Award winner, 50, at the Malibu Chili Cook Off on Sunday, September 4, in photos obtained by Life & Style. The stylish teen’s T-shirt appeared to include a design of the Scream series’ villain, Ghostface, and read, “Scary Movies and Chill.” Emme completed their Labor Day Weekend look with a pair of black sneakers and matching socks.

As the iconic fashionista she is, J. Lo slayed in a white flowing long-sleeved dress and red sandals while holding hands with Ben, who sported a pale blue and white-patterned collared shirt, khaki pants, white sneakers and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

The fam didn’t even seem to be bothered by the extreme California heat, as the state experienced a massive heat wave over the holiday weekend.

In addition to Emme, the “Jenny From the Block” songstress shares son Max Muñiz with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whereas the Tender Bar actor shares kids Seraphina, Violet and Samuel Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Just one day prior, Emme and stepsibling Seraphina, 13, were spotted with their respective parents at a local Los Angeles animal rescue center, according to photos published by the Daily Mail. The group walked out with a small white animal crate, seemingly having adopted a new furry friend!

It’s been a packed summer for the Lopez-Affleck bunch, as J. Lo and Ben exchanged vows for the second time on August 20 at Ben’s Georgia home. The duo first tied the knot one month prior in a more toned-down ceremony in Las Vegas.

The newlyweds prioritized their children during the elegant occasion, as all of Ben and J. Lo’s kids walked down the aisle with her at the wedding.

The “On My Way” artist also opened up about their picturesque ceremony in her newsletter, “On the JLo,” on September 1.

“We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family,” Jennifer wrote about their newly blended family. “They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did.”

