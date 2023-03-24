Rocking out! Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Muñiz danced the night away while attending a SZA concert together in Los Angeles.

The “Kill Bill” artist, 33, reshared a video via her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 24, featuring the “On My Way” singer, 53, appearing to have a great time in the audience alongside her 15-year-old kiddo. Jennifer sported a snazzy fur coat and pair of jeans for the evening while Emme rocked a graphic blue and white T-shirt and green cargo pants.

SZA seemed happy to see Jennifer at her concert, as she wrote, “Man, what?” across her Instagram Stories video with a head-exploding emoji.

In addition to Emme, J. Lo also shares son Max Muñiz with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

This certainly isn’t the first public outing the Shotgun Wedding actress has made with Emme. The mom of two is occasionally seen spending time with her kids as well as husband Ben Affleck’s three children, Samuel, Seraphina and Violet, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

MESSIGOAL / SplashNews.com

In early February, the blended fam were spotted enjoying a peaceful afternoon together, with Seraphina, 14, shredding on her skateboard nearby Emme and Ben, 50, holding a film camera, seemingly to capture a few moments of the group.

Later that month, the “On the Floor” artist celebrated her twins’ 15th birthday by sharing a touching tribute to her “coconuts” via Instagram on February 22.

“I am so proud of you both in every single way,” J. Lo wrote alongside a video montage of memories with the teens. “You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Although Jennifer clearly prioritizes both children, her bond with Emme has tugged at fans’ heartstrings over the years. Emme even seems to have inherited their mom’s talent for singing.

In June 2022, the epic duo sang a rendition of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” at Dodger Stadium in L.A. That month, J. Lo also dropped her Netflix documentary, Halftime, which included behind-the-scenes moments of her and Emme rehearsing for the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. And as viewers can recall, the teenager sang “Born in the U.S.A.” and effortlessly belted out their mother’s hit single “Let’s Get Loud.”

Music is one of the things that Emme and Jennifer bond over, as an insider previously told Life & Style that Emme and Jennifer spend time together by writing music.

“Emme has inherited their mom J. Lo’s creative flair,” the source gushed in December 2021. “They love writing music, singing and dancing. On the weekends, the two of them can often found at the kitchen table penning lyrics together and recording their dance moves in the yard.”

The insider added that while “it helps being the daughter of a famous celebrity” to work in showbiz, the teenager still “wants to make it on their own.”