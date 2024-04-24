Victoria Beckham reportedly got off to a rocky start with her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham. Now, insiders tell Life & Style the pair are at odds over when Nicola and the Spice Girl’s son Brooklyn, 25, should have kids. “Victoria just turned 50 and she’s ready for the next stage in her life — to be a doting grandma,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “She’s been bugging Nic about making babies, and she’s constantly dropping little hints.”

While Brooklyn has said he wants to be a young dad, the 29-year-old heiress is pumping the brakes. Her directorial debut, Lola, premiered on February 9, and despite negative reviews, she’s still interested in pursuing a career in film. “She admits she does eventually want kids — some biological, some adopted — but says she’s not ready. At this point, the ball is in her court!”