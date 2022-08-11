Even though Brooklyn Beckham and new wife Nicola Peltz just celebrated four months of wedded bliss, the aspiring cook doesn’t want to waste any time when it comes to starting their family. “I’m ready to have kids,” he gushed in a new interview with Variety on Wednesday, August. 10. But since pregnancy will be the actress’ responsibility, he added, “But I always tell my wife, whenever you want.”

The couple have even discussed whether or not they think a son or daughter will be their first child. “She thinks we’re going to have a boy first,” Brooklyn, 23, shared. But Nicola, 27, later made it clear that wants to take her time enjoying newlywed life with her husband before taking on the responsibilities of parenthood.

“We don’t plan on having kids anytime in the next year. But we would love to have a big family one day — we would love to have some of our own, and we would love to adopt,” the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress told the publication.

Being a young dad runs in the family. Brooklyn’s dad, soccer legend David Beckham, was 23 years old when his eldest child was born. Coincidentally, that’s the same age Brooklyn is now. His mom, Spice Girls alum Victoria Beckham was 24 when she gave birth to the first of four children she shares with husband David.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s romance moved at quite a whirlwind pace. They went Instagram official in January 2020 after dating for three months and became engaged the following July. The pair married in a lavish, star-studded Miami wedding on April 9, 2022.

The couple combined their surnames following their nuptials, as both now go by “Peltz Beckham.” Brooklyn told Variety, “We had this idea — we kind of combined our last names. I was just like, ‘Oh, we could start a new thing,’ and it’ll be so cool to have our own kids and have little Peltz Beckhams running around.”

The former model has since made his feelings about marriage and being a Peltz permanent, by getting large tattoos to mark his new status. Brooklyn now has “Peltz” inked in large letters across his chest, and just unveiled a new tattoo on Thursday, August 11, reading “married” in large cursive lettering down his left hand … just in case anyone was unsure of his single or taken status!