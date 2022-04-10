They Spiced Up Their Love Life! Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Married After 3 Years of Dating

Introducing the Beckhams! Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are married after tying the knot on Saturday, April 9.



The wedding ceremony took place at the heiress’ family estate of Montsorrel in Palm Beach, Florida. The bride and groom shared their first kiss as spouses as the sun set in the picturesque location.

Brooklyn, 23, and the Bates Motel actress started dating in 2019 after they were spotted leaving Leonardo DiCaprio’s Halloween party together.

The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham and Nicola, 27, made their relationship Instagram official in January 2020 and have shown us they are match made in heaven ever since!

Their romance heated up quickly as the aspiring photographer popped the big question to the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress in June 2020 .

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” Brooklyn captioned his July 11, 2020, Instagram engagement announcement. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day [red heart emoji] I love you baby xx.”

Nicola’s future mother-in-law shared her excitement the same day with her own Instagram post congratulating the then-newly engaged couple. “The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married!” the former Spice Girl’s caption read. “Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x.”

The eager pair seemingly celebrated their one-year engagement anniversary and milestone into their marriage by buying their first home together in June 2021. Brooklyn and Nicola purchased a $10.5 million dollar mansion — $1 million dollars over the asking price — located in the exclusive Hollywood Hills.

Brooklyn has not only gushed over his wife through countless Instagram posts, but he can’t stop talking about his “muse” during interviews, either.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in February 2022, the Parsons School of Design alum discussed the day he asked Nicola to be his wife, claiming the actress had no idea the proposal was coming.

When he popped the big question, Brooklyn recalled Nicola crying uncontrollably. “I was like, ‘Oh no!’ Then she didn’t answer me for another five minutes. She kept crying. It was a little bit nerve-wracking,” he laughed.

Now that the two lovebirds are married, Brooklyn has the forever band to match with his permanent ink of his missus!

