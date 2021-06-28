Home owners! Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz purchased their first house together — a $10.5 million love nest in Los Angeles.

The up-and-coming photographer, 22, who is the son of soccer player David Beckham and former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham, purchased the spacious abode with Nicola, 26, on the heels of celebrating their one-year engagement anniversary on June 24.

The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom Beverly Hills estate features a gorgeous swimming pool, incredible views, a sauna and more. TMZ reported the couple paid an estimated $1 million over the asking price, so it looks they are very excited to move into their new digs.

Brooklyn and Nicola announced their engagement in July 2020 after taking their romance Instagram official the previous January. They reportedly met at Coachella in 2017 but didn’t start dating until they reconnected at a party.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world,” the Parsons School of Design grad wrote via Instagram along with photos of him kissing his bride-to-be. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you, baby.”

Nicola supported Brooklyn’s famous family by wearing a Victoria Beckham dress for the engagement announcement pictures.

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress also gushed over the big news on her own account. “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world,” the Bates Motel star gushed. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so, so much baby, and thank you, Harper, for this pic.”

The adorable couple sparked marriage rumors in March 2021 when Brooklyn began wearing a gold ring on his wedding finger. He also commented, “My wife,” on a cuddled up photo together. However, it appears they are still engaged.

The two are as serious as it gets. In January, Brooklyn debuted a tattoo of Nicola’s eyes on the back of his neck along with a love letter signed off by his “future wifey” on his back.

“I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love,” part of Nicola’s inked message reads. “I think you are incredible … I love you beyond.”

In January 2021, Brooklyn got “Gina,” Nicola’s grandmother’s name, tattooed on his upper arm for the New York native’s birthday. The feeling is mutual because in April 2021, Nicole showed her tattoo of Brooklyn’s name on her upper back.

