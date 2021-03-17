Welcome to her not-so-humble abode! Rihanna recently purchased a $13.8 million Beverly Hills mansion, according to TMZ — and needless to say, the property is out of this world.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the 33-year-old’s new 7,600-square-foot pad boasts amenities like a massive walk-in closet, a driveway leading to a spacious two-car garage, a chef’s kitchen with two island counters and an outdoor courtyard with a pool, spa and firepit.

According to E! News, the “Love on the Brain” singer’s new home was originally built in 1938. It was previously owned by novelist Mary Sheldon, the daughter of I Dream of Jeannie creator Sidney Sheldon. In 2016, Mary, 66, sold the property to investor Daniel Starr. The new owner was featured on the Bravo show Million Dollar Listing when he acquired the house, which he proceeded to heavily refurbish.

The Fenty founder owns several homes, including multiple properties in Los Angeles and a vacation home in her native Barbados.

While fans are itching for new music from the Savage x Fenty founder, it seems she has been focused more on her fashion career and personal life in recent years.

Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky sparked romance rumors for the first time in December 2019 when they walked the red carpet together at the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London. “Rihanna and A$AP are good friends,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “I don’t think it’s romantic, not yet anyway. I honestly think they’re better off as friends, even though they make a beautiful couple. Everyone does actually, [though] no one is opposed to them getting together.”

The pair have had fans speculating about the nature of their relationship many times over the years — but in December 2020, they appeared to have reunited during a dinner date with friends in New York City.

The dynamic duo “have a ton in common, besides music,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style shortly following the outing. “They’re creative, very family-oriented, they make each other laugh — and the best part was that they were friends first, which helps. It’s the basis for a great romantic relationship.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Rihanna’s new multi-million-dollar Beverly Hills mansion!