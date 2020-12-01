Heating up? Rihanna and her rumored boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, “have a ton in common, besides music,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “They’re creative, very family-oriented, they make each other laugh — and the best part was that they were friends first, which helps. It’s the basis for a great romantic relationship.”

According to the insider, the “Diamonds” artist, 32, is “into” the “Fashion Killa” rapper, also 32, “and the feelings are mutual.” Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, have sparked dating speculation a number of times over the years, namely after walking the red carpet together at the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London in December 2019.

Richard Young/Shutterstock

“Rihanna and A$AP are good friends,” a separate source told In Touch at the time. “I don’t think it’s romantic, not yet anyway. I honestly think they’re better off as friends, even though they make a beautiful couple. Everyone does actually, [though] no one is opposed to them getting together.”

As of December 2020, it looks as though the pair has reunited. Rihanna and A$AP were spotted out and about with a group of friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York City on Saturday, November 29, Us Weekly reported. The A-list duo used their discretion as they dined behind a curtain.

Prior to A$AP, the Fenty Beauty mogul was in a serious relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel for nearly three years. “After trying to make it work, they decided to go their separate ways,” an additional insider revealed to Life & Style following their split in January. “She really loved him.”

Fortunately, the breakup was amicable. “She thought their differences made them stronger. But ultimately, for Hassan, dating an international pop star wasn’t going to work,” the insider added, noting the former flames will “stay friends.”

For A$AP’s part, his dating history is a bit lengthier. Over the years, the Harlem native has been romantically linked to A-listers like Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Rita Ora, Iggy Azalea, Chanel Iman, Teyana Taylor and more.