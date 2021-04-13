Lucky guys! Rihanna‘s relationship history is filled with an interesting mix of men. Her romance with billionaire Hassan Jameel ended in January 2020 after three years, and she has since moved on with rapper A$AP Rocky. However, these are far from the only A-list bachelors in her dating history. From Drake to Chris Brown and even Travis Scott — the singer has had a few surprising names pop up in her romantic past.

She and Hassan were first linked after the two were spotted making out in a hot tub back in 2017. They managed to keep their relationship relatively low-key, but the “Stay” artist admitted “of course” she was in love during a sitdown with actress Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine in June 2019. Sadly, they broke things off less than a year later.

The pair really seemed to connect and a source exclusively dished to Life & Style that they were even thinking of taking another big step in their relationship. “I know for a fact that she would love to be a mom. She can’t wait to have kids. In fact, she wants a daughter first,” a source close to the Grammy winner disclosed at the time.

There was just one more milestone her Saudi boyfriend wanted to hit before starting a family. “Her boyfriend, Hassan, definitely wants to be married first,” the source added about the possibility of RiRi having a baby.

Although many celebrities try to keep their pregnancies under wraps as long as possible, the insider teased the “Umbrella” artist won’t keep fans guessing. “When she does finally decide to have a child, she says you’ll see more than just a little bump because she won’t even try hiding it. She’ll embrace it,” they divulged.

Details are still fuzzy on why the couple ended things, but Rihanna seems happier than ever with A$AP. A source told Life & Style in December Ri and the “Fashion Killa” artist “have a ton in common, besides music.”

“They’re creative, very family-oriented, they make each other laugh — and the best part was that they were friends first, which helps. It’s the basis for a great romantic relationship,” explained the source.

