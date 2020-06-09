He’s got the charm. Shia LaBeouf has dated a slew of A-list beauties during his time in the spotlight. His impressive relationship timeline includes former costars, models, musicians and even one fellow Disney star. The stud tends to be pretty aloof about his personal life, so some of the names on this list may come as a huge surprise (we see you, Rihanna!). He’s been married, divorce (and maybe married again), but one thing is for sure — his love life always keeps fans guessing. Keep scrolling to see Shia’s full romantic history!