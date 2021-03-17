Gorgeous mama! America Ferrera‘s 30-pound weight loss through the years is impressive, and the Superstore actress gushed that after years of scrutiny, she loves embracing her curves.

The Ugly Betty star has been very open about her weight loss and body image issues in the past. She talked about being in a place to ignore the haters while reflecting on her 33rd birthday in 2017.

“I finally understand that my body is a miracle! After too many years of criticizing, punishing, depriving or neglecting my body for what it isn’t, I’m attempting to love it unapologetically as it is,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you, body, for 33 years of standing with me, even when I wasn’t on your side. I promise from here on out to stand by you and face down all the criticism and bulls–t distractions (inner and outer) so that we can move beyond beautiful and get to the business of living!”

America is looking better than ever, keeping off the more than 30 pounds she dropped through the years, but the Honduran beauty has always been a role model for young women. Back in 2012, she reminded young girls to focus on their passions and not their clothing size.

“How much time have I wasted on diets and what I look like? Take your time and your talent and figure out what you have to contribute to this world, and get over what the hell your butt looks like in those jeans!” she told Cosmopolitan for Latinas.

She hasn’t stopped being an inspiration for youngsters everywhere. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress encouraged people to step out of their comfort zones and live life to the fullest during an event with The North Face and the Girl Scouts in December 2019.

“I think that the stories we tell ourselves and our young women and young men about what women’s bodies are for is really important,” the Gotta Kick It Up actress said at the time. “And to know that our bodies are for doing and adventuring, and making babies, and for doing whatever we choose to do with them, is such an important narrative that we put out there.”

