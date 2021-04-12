Hot couple alert! Rihanna looked fabulous leaving Drake’s party in Los Angeles with boyfriend A$AP Rocky during the early hours of Monday, April 12.

The “Love on the Brain” singer, 33, rocked a chic ensemble while exiting the trendy Delilah nightclub in a black minidress with a fringe trim on the bottom. She paired the look with a long leather jacket that featured fur around the collar and sleeves, strappy sandals and black sunglasses. Her hair was tied up in a bun. A$AP, 32, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was equally stylish in a leather button-up jacket and matching pants.

Rihanna was photographed arriving at the event solo while her man stepped in shortly after. However, they were spotted leaving the bash together in a black SUV.

The “Umbrella” singer and “Fashion Killa” artist have been stirring romance rumors off-and-on for years. A source told Life & Style in December RiRi and A$AP “have a ton in common, besides music.”

“They’re creative, very family-oriented, they make each other laugh — and the best part was that they were friends first, which helps. It’s the basis for a great romantic relationship,” explained the source.

Prior to sparking dating rumors with the “Babushka Boi” artist, Rihanna was in a long-term relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel for nearly three years before splitting in January 2020.

“After trying to make it work, they decided to go their separate ways,” an additional insider revealed to Life & Style following their breakup. “She really loved him.”

In December 2019, the “Don’t Stop the Music” songstress walked the red carpet with A$AP at the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London, and they looked very much loved up. However, a source told In Touch at the time the Grammy winner and “Praise the Lord” singer were just “good friends.”

“I don’t think it’s romantic, not yet anyway. I honestly think they’re better off as friends, even though they make a beautiful couple. Everyone does actually, [though] no one is opposed to them getting together,” the source said at the time.

Keep scrolling to see photos of the pair leaving Drake’s party.