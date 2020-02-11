Nobody does it better than RiRi! On Monday, February 10, Rihanna was spotted leaving The Nice Guy restaurant in L.A. rocking quite the outfit. The Fenty Beauty founder, 31, wore a slinky yellow skirt, oversized sweatshirt and snakeskin pumps.

Rihanna paired the look with a bold red lip and tortoiseshell sunglasses. It may have nearly been 5 a.m., but the “Work” artist is all about maintaining her cool girl vibe. Needless to say, she succeeded. Oh, and let’s not forget the huge gold chain she was wearing.

Despite recently making headlines for her breakup from longtime boyfriend Hassan Jameel, RiRi seems to be thriving. However, the decision to split wasn’t easy for the A-list pair. “After trying to make it work, they decided to go their separate ways,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in January. “She really loved him.”

Sadly, love wasn’t enough! “She thought their differences made them stronger,” the insider continued. “But ultimately, for Hassan, dating an international pop star wasn’t going to work.” As it stands, there’s on ill will between the exes. In fact, the source noted that Rihanna and Jameel said “they’ll stay friends.”

Ahem, speaking of friends, A$AP Rocky was also spotted at The Nice Guy on February 10 — seemingly to meet Rihanna. However, a separate source told In Touch that their relationship isn’t romantic. “I honestly think they’re better off as friends, even though they make a beautiful couple,” the insider confessed to the publication. “Everyone does actually, [though] no one is opposed to them getting together.”

Umm, yeah, Rihanna and A$AP would undoubtedly look amazing together, but we’re kind of living for single RiRi. Plus, a breakup could mean new music is finally coming! After all, she hasn’t released a studio album since Anti in 2016. Even so, between her beauty empire and Savage x Fenty, we know Rihanna has a lot going on. It’s OK, girl, we’ll be patient … for now.

Scroll through the gallery below to see fashionable photos of Rihanna leaving The Nice Guy in L.A.