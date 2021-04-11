Stunning! Rihanna was spotted flaunting her long and toned legs in a mini skirt at celeb hotspot The Nice Guy during a night out in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 11.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the 33-year-old showed off in a green and gold jacquard skirt and a graphic tee with an oversized brown leather and fur-lined jacket. She also wore a kerchief that matched her skirt and finished the look off with black pumps with jewels around the ankles.

Two days prior, the “We Found Love” singer was the subject of a viral TikTok in which a fan revealed how she and a group of friends met the A-lister at Nobu in New York City. The TikToker — whose display name is Nini — explained that she spotted the Fenty founder at a table nearby and went up to ask if she would take a photo with her friend in honor of her birthday.

Instead of taking the photo, the Savage X Fenty founder asked the girl to tell her friend that she had declined the photo — but that she would come up and surprise her when the cake was being brought out at the end of the meal. “She was so frickin’ nice about it,” Nini said in her video.

Lately, the Barbadian native seems to be focused on enjoying her personal life amid her many fashion and beauty projects. Fans have been waiting several years for new music, as her last album, Anti, was released in 2016. In March, she teased the possibility of a new song being released “soon” after she celebrated the record being the first by a Black female artist to spend five years on the Billboard 200 chart.

As for her love life, she recently was linked to rapper A$AP Rocky. In December 2020, the pair were spotted enjoying a dinner date with some friends. The singer and the record producer “have a ton in common, besides music,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in the days following the outing. “They’re creative, very family-oriented, they make each other laugh — and the best part was that they were friends first, which helps. It’s the basis for a great romantic relationship.”

They first sparked dating rumors the previous December when they walked the red carpet together at the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London. “Rihanna and A$AP are good friends,” a source told In Touch at the time. “I don’t think it’s romantic, not yet anyway. I honestly think they’re better off as friends, even though they make a beautiful couple. Everyone does actually, [though] no one is opposed to them getting together.”

